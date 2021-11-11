AFC Women's Club Championship | Gokulam Kerala go down 0-1 to Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan

Today at 4:42 PM
Indian club Gokulam Kerala FC lost 0-1 to Iranian club Shahrdari Sirjan in the second match of the AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 in Jordan on Wednesday. Even though the Indian girls were more dominant throughout the match, an error by skipper and goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, cost them the match.
Chauhan was red-carded in the second half, and later Afsaneh Chatrenoor’s free-kick goal led to Kerala's eventual loss. After a loss against Amman FC 1-2 in the opening encounter, Kerala side looked in control of the match for a substantial amount of time.
In the first half, there were a few chances created by the Indian club, but could not open the scoring. Then in the 65th minute of the match, Chauhan was sent-off for an aggressive challenge to attacker Zahra Alizadehkaryak. But in the final minutes of the match too, Kerala had an opportunity to equalise, as the ball fell to Ghanaian striker Elshaddai Acheampong. But somehow the Iranian defenders kept the Indian club at bay.
This loss means that the Indian club has no chance of winning the title, as they are stranded on zero points for now. In their final match on Saturday, Gokulam Kerala face Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor.
