Absence from Ballon d'Or shortlist motivates me, reveals Edouard Mendy

"It's something that motivates me and pushes me to work. Honestly, I am wondering If I had played for France and had taken part in the [European Championships], would we have this debate and this reflection? "Do I think it's an injustice? No, I wouldn't use that word. It's something that motivates me to go forward, to work and to perform at club level and with my country. As I said after the game with the national team, it's the journalists' freedom of vote and expression, and they vote honourably and conscientiously," Mendy told Canal Plus.