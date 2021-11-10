Reports | Steven Gerrard set to be appointed as next Aston Villa manager

The former Liverpool player is under contract at Rangers until 2024 and is understood to be open to a move back to England. Rangers are hesitant on allowing him to leave in the middle of the season although they would be unable to stop him if Villa decides to pay a compensation fee of £2.5m. Gerrard has had a successful stint with the Scottish giants as he guided the Gers to a league title last season and prevented arch-rivals Celtic from winning their 10th successive triumph in the Scottish league.