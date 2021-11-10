Reports | Newcastle United in talks with Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule over January move
Today at 7:11 PM
According to Liam Kennedy of Newcastleworld, Newcastle United have entered into talks with Niklas Sule’s representatives over a potential January move to St James’ Park. The 26-year-old defender signed for Bayern in 2017 and has since made over 150 appearances for the club along the way.
With new owners and a new manager, Newcastle United have been looking to move up in the world with the Magpies keen to level up their team next. It has seen the club linked with a wide array of talent over the last few months as their new owners weigh up the potential for the future. But things haven’t quite clicked for the team yet with the St James’ Park side in the relegation zone right now. Yet, having appointed Eddie Howe as their new manager, the hope has returned to the club and things have improved even further.
According to NewcastleWorld, the Magpies are in talks with Niklas Sule’s representatives over a potential move in January. The 26-year-old has done well for Bayern Munich since his move from Hoffenheim but injuries have hurt his performances over the last few years. Yet, under Julian Nagelsmann the German has played all but one game this season. However, despite that the report has revealed that the defender would be open to a move and is happy to sign for the Tyneside outfit.
Not only that, NewcastleWorld has further reported that the German international fits the club’s pedigree perfectly, as he is what they’re looking for. Plus, Sule’s agents are currently battling Bayern Munich with them looking to tie down the defender to a new deal, as the 26-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the season. The German wants a salary worth around £8 million a year and that is reportedly something that the club are happy to pay.
