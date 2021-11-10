Reports | Newcastle United in talks with Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule over January move

With new owners and a new manager, Newcastle United have been looking to move up in the world with the Magpies keen to level up their team next. It has seen the club linked with a wide array of talent over the last few months as their new owners weigh up the potential for the future. But things haven’t quite clicked for the team yet with the St James’ Park side in the relegation zone right now. Yet, having appointed Eddie Howe as their new manager, the hope has returned to the club and things have improved even further.