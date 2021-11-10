Reports | Manchester United to submit €80 million bid for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

His stellar displays have attracted the attention of a host of clubs in Europe with the Premier League appearing to be the most likely destination due to the financial strength of the league. Chelsea was considered to be frontrunners in securing his signature in the previous summer but the two clubs could not come to an agreement over a fee. However, ESPN has reported that Manchester United has entered the race to sign the 22-year-old as they look to seek a solution to address their defensive woes this season.