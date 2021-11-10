Reports | Dani Alves to meet with Barcelona over potential move back to Camp Nou
Today at 9:06 PM
According to UOL Esporte, Barcelona and Dani Alves are in talks with the Brazilian defender looking to make return to the Camp Nou in near future. The 38-year-old has been actively playing football since he left Barcelona but has been without a club after leaving Sao Paulo earlier this year.
Despite the fact that he was 33 years old when he left Barcelona in 2016, Dani Alves has thrived away from the Camp Nou with the defender playing for some of Europe’s best sides. That includes successful spells at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain with Alves spending three years at both clubs, adding even more trophies to his cabinet. However, having left Sao Paulo at earlier this this year, the 38-year-old has been without a club but has been linked with moves to several.
Barcelona are on that list and UOL Esporte has reported that the 38-year-old defender is in talks over a potential return back to the Camp Nou. The La Liga giants have endured a tough time this season, having recently sacked Ronald Koeman and appointed Xavi Hernandez as their manager. But not only that, the club have been alternating between Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto and Oscar Mingueza at right-back, a position that Alves is comfortable at.
However, the move hasn’t been confirmed yet although Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently confirmed that the two parties are in talks over Alves joining the club. But Laporta made no mention to the role the 38-year-old would takeover although he did reveal that the former Sevilla star “has also offered us help from a sporting perspective."
