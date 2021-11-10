Reports | Dani Alves to meet with Barcelona over potential move back to Camp Nou

Despite the fact that he was 33 years old when he left Barcelona in 2016, Dani Alves has thrived away from the Camp Nou with the defender playing for some of Europe’s best sides. That includes successful spells at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain with Alves spending three years at both clubs, adding even more trophies to his cabinet. However, having left Sao Paulo at earlier this this year, the 38-year-old has been without a club but has been linked with moves to several.