Probably best I’ve performed and recent performances have shown that, claims Reece James

With Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku over the summer, many expected the Belgian to immediately thrive at the Blues but things haven’t quite gone to plan yet. The forward has done well so far but hasn’t blown the league apart although that hasn’t affected Chelsea. Instead, the Blues have found goals coming from everywhere with even their defenders contributing. That includes Reece James, with the 21-year-old the joint-top scorer in all competitions with four goals.

It has many shocked and pleased at the way the two wing-backs have thrived with Ben Chilwell and Reece James both thriving and scoring consistently. In light of his form, James has admitted that this is the best he has ever played in his career and believes that it’s down to the team’s performance. He also added that consistency helps a team thrive and that applies for players as well.

"I'd say at this moment in time, this is probably the best I've performed, and recent results and performances have probably shown that as well. Our team's performing well and we're creating a lot of chances, so that's obviously helping and we've got great players around us,” James said, reported Sky Sports.

"When you're playing week in and week out, you're playing well and the team's performing, keeping clean sheets and winning games, it obviously helps everyone build confidence."

The 21-year-old’s form has been recognised by England and Gareth Southgate with James earning a call-up alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker. It saw James confess that while each of them has a “different style of play”, the competition helps each of them improve. He also added that playing for England means putting aside “club rivalry” and that they’re a part of the same team.

"Each one of us has a different style of play. Trent's obviously been at the top for quite a few years now and Kyle Walker as well, so the competition's very tough. There are other full-backs who are not here as well who are also at a very good level. I'm competing with very good players, it's tough and we just have to keep pushing each other.

"When you come away, you know you have to put club rivalry aside and when we're here, we're one team and our aim is to win and no matter who we're playing against, we have to put it aside and focus on our task here,” he added.