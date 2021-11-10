Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to leave at 2021/22 season end

While Liverpool’s recent success has been, rightfully, credited to Jurgen Klopp, a large part of that has been down to incredible recruitment with the club signing the right players. That includes the likes of Sadio Mane, Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho amongst others with them all playing a key part in the club’s success. However, that was because of Michael Edwards with the Liverpool Sporting Director working closely alongside Klopp and Mike Gordon, FSG’s president, to help them thrive.