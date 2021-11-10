Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to leave at 2021/22 season end
Today at 9:49 PM
Liverpool have confirmed in a statement that their Sporting Director Michael Edwards will leave the club at the end of the current season, with Julian Ward set to replace him in the same role. Edwards joined the Anfield side in 2011 and has since been credited with helping them improve as a club.
While Liverpool’s recent success has been, rightfully, credited to Jurgen Klopp, a large part of that has been down to incredible recruitment with the club signing the right players. That includes the likes of Sadio Mane, Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho amongst others with them all playing a key part in the club’s success. However, that was because of Michael Edwards with the Liverpool Sporting Director working closely alongside Klopp and Mike Gordon, FSG’s president, to help them thrive.
However, while Liverpool’s success this season has been a key talking point, a large point has been the rumours surrounding Edward’s future at the club. But after all the rumours and speculation, the club has confirmed that Michael Edwards will be stepping down as Sporting Director at the end of the 2021/22 season. The statement revealed that Julian Ward, the assistant Sporting Director, will be replacing Edwards and taking on the senior role.
“Liverpool Football Club has today announced future changes to the structure of its football operations leadership, with the news that Michael Edwards will step down as sporting director at the end of this season. The 42-year-old has given notice to the club’s ownership of his wish to pursue a new challenge when his contract ends, allowing for a carefully managed and orderly transition to take place,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“Julian Ward, currently assistant sporting director, will be promoted after Edwards’ departure, taking on the more senior role. The 40-year-old previously held the position of director of loan management. Other senior members of Liverpool’s football operations department will remain and will continue to be integral to setting and implementing the club’s football strategy.”
We have today announced future changes to the structure of our football operations leadership, with the news that Michael Edwards will step down as sporting director at the end of this season.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 10, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.