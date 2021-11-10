Indian women's football team to play in four-nation tournament, face Brazil on November 25

Today at 4:49 PM
The Indian women's football team is slated to play a four-nation tournament alongside Brazil, Chile and Venezuela in Manaus, Brazil, starting November 25. The competition is looked as a part of the team's preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 to be held in India in early 2022.
India women's team will play its first match against hosts and former World Cup runners-up Brazil, then Chile, followed by Venezuela on December 1. The Ashalata Devi-led side is currently ranked 57th in the world, while Brazil is ranked seventh, Chile 37th, and Venezuela 56th. In the last couple of months, the Indian team has made trips to the UAE, Bahrain, and Sweden for friendly matches.
Under the new coach, Sweden's Thomas Dennerby, the team had a decent campaign in these matches, and won three, while losing three. Prior to that, the Indian team had played two against Uzbekistan as well, back in April.
As far as the AFC Asian Cup is concerned, the Indian team is placed in Group A alongside China, Chinese Taipei, and Iran. The tournament features the 12 best teams on the continent.
SCHEDULE
November 25, Thursday: Brazil vs India
November 28, Sunday: India vs Chile
December 1, Wednesday: India vs Venezuela
