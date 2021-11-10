England call-up definitely a dream come true, admits Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe graduated from the Arsenal youth academy and became the first Arsenal player born in the 2000s to play for them when he made his debut in the Europa League. The midfielder has had loan spells in England and Germany in the past to aid his development and eventually made his breakthrough last campaign establishing himself as a consistent presence for the club. Since then, the 21-year-old has made 58 appearances for the London club, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.