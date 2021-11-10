Determined not to do it now but could manage national team at some stage, reveals Arsene Wenger
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hasn’t ruled out a return to management at some stage and admitted that he could take charge of a national team at some point in future. The Frenchman also added that he gets the concerns behind the biannual World Cup, but wants to add simplicity to the calendar.
When Arsene Wenger left Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 season, many expected the Frenchman to take charge at another club but the Frenchman took a long break instead. He has since joined FIFA and is currently working as their chief of global football development with the 71-year-old the furthest thing from management. He is, however, a part of the plans to introduce a biannual World Cup and is looking to transform the international calendar.
But the 71-year-old hasn’t ruled out a return to management in the near future, as he admitted that he’s “crazy enough to be crazy and to make a crazy decision” although if he does make a comeback it will be with an international team. However, Wenger also added that he’s not looking to get back right now as he is involved in projects with FIFA and wants to see them to the end.
"I'm crazy enough to be crazy and to make a crazy decision, but I'm determined at the moment not to do it, maybe a national team at some stage. But at the moment I'm involved in projects with FIFA and I want to go to the end with it and that's for me more useful now,” Wenger said, reported Sky Sports.
The Frenchman’s proposal for a biannual World Cup and is also looking to transform the international calendar but UEFA has issued its concerns with the proposal. However, Wenger admitted that he understands the concerns but wants to make things simple and easier for players and national teams alike.
"I understand [the concerns]. I made the proposal for the international match calendar and the World Cup every two years is only a part of it. I demand for a better separation between national team football and club football, and to play fewer qualifiers. I want more simplicity, more clarity, more modern, optical view of the calendar and that will only happen after 2024. That's my proposal. I accept everybody's opinion and it's not my decision. The decision will be made by the 211 countries of the whole world of football,” he added.
