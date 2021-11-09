What worries me is choices Solskjaer is making regarding Donny van de Beek, reveals Paul Ince

Donny van de Beek joined Manchester United on a five-year contract from Ajax for a reported fee of £35 million-plus £5 million in add-ons but things haven't gone according to plan. The Dutch midfielder made 36 appearances in his debut campaign but a large portions of his appearances were off the bench. The 24-year-old only started four Premier League matches and things haven't changed. The trend has continued this season as the midfielder has been restricted to just two appearances in the Premier League so far.

In fact, Van de Beek's treatment is a constant topic of discussion among United supporters and pundits alike. The Dutchman’s popularity was emphasized by the Old Trafford faithful giving the 24-year-old the loudest cheers as he was warming up and eventually came on against Manchester City on Saturday. However, in light of that, Paul Ince has berated Solskjaer for his choice to not involve Van de Beek more as the Manchester club undergoes a shocking run of form.

"Donny van de Beek gets four minutes against Atalanta. What worries me is the choices Ole makes. This is what he said and Donny thought, ‘f*ck me, this is my dream, this is what I’ve been waiting for’. Two years down the line he’s on the bench. Ole’s actually taken the p*ss out of him,” Ince told The United Stand.

"Not only has he taken the p*ss out of him, he gives him four minutes against Atalanta and then goes, ‘oh by the way, here’s your chance, go and have 10 minutes against Manchester City where we’ve not touched the ball for 85 minutes and show me what you can do’. Now you’re taking the p*ss out of him even more," he added.