Reports | Paul Pogba set to miss France's World Cup qualifiers after limping out of training
Today at 2:31 PM
According to Goal, Paul Pogba has suffered an injury while training with France on Monday morning and was spotted limping out of the session, with him unable to complete it. The 2018 World Cup winners sit at the top of their 2022 World Cup qualifying group, with two games left in the qualifiers.
Paul Pogba made his return to Manchester United from Juventus for a then world-record fee and has since made around 219 appearances for the Red Devils. However, Pogba's time at United has been mixed as he hasn't delivered on the promise of his potential consistently with the Manchester club. The Frenchman is still a vital cog in the French national team setup and is allowed to play more expansive football with Les Bleus.
Not only that, Pogba has thrived with Les Blues, and was an instrumental part of his country's impressive performances at the 2016 Euros where they reached the finals as well as at the 2018 World Cup, where France beat Croatia in the final to lift the trophy. However, his struggles for consistency since the 2018 tournament, especially at club level, has affected the midfielder and now things have gotten worse as Goal has reported that the midfielder limped out of a training session on Monday.
The report has indicated that the United star pulled up with an injury during a drill with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and limped to the sidelines in visible discomfort. It further revealed that Les Bleus will be without Pogba as they want to proceed with caution until they find out the full extent of the French international's injury. The 2018 World Cup winners are looking to make up for their Euro 2020 showing at the 2022 World Cup, but need to secure their spot with two qualifying games left against Kazakhstan and Finland.
