Reports | Paul Pogba set to miss France's World Cup qualifiers after limping out of training

The report has indicated that the United star pulled up with an injury during a drill with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and limped to the sidelines in visible discomfort. It further revealed that Les Bleus will be without Pogba as they want to proceed with caution until they find out the full extent of the French international's injury. The 2018 World Cup winners are looking to make up for their Euro 2020 showing at the 2022 World Cup, but need to secure their spot with two qualifying games left against Kazakhstan and Finland.