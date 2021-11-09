Reports | Norwich City looking at Frank Lampard as their top Daniel Farke replacement
Today at 3:27 PM
According to the Guardian, Frank Lampard is Norwich City’s top candidate to replace Daniel Farke, with the two parties in talks over getting a deal done soon. Lampard has been out of a job since he was sacked by Chelsea in January of this year but has been linked to several clubs since.
With Norwich City winning their first game of the season against Brentford before the international break, it saw many Canary fans relieved at the fact that Daniel Farke looked like he found a solution. But the German boss was sacked not even a day later with reports indicating that it came after a reported fight between Sporting Director Stuart Webber and Farke. The German’s departure also came just over a week after Webber revealed that the club have full faith in their manager and have no plans of sacking him.
But with the Canaries now looking for a new manager, the club have been linked with several options but the Guardian has reported that Frank Lampard is their top contender. The report has indicated that the former Chelsea boss is in talks with the club over taking over the job although no decision has been made by either party. The report has indicated that Lampard is mulling the job over although he is keen on a return to management soon.
The 43-year-old has been without a job since he was sacked by Chelsea in January of this year despite being linked to vacancies at Crystal Palace, Watford and a few other clubs. The Guardian has further reported that the two parties are looking to get the deal over the line, with the talks still ongoing.
