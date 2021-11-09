Reports | Michael Emenalo emerges as leading candidate to become Newcastle’s director of football

Reports had indicated that Ajax’s Marc Overmars was set to join the St James' Park side but things have changed over the last week or so with Michael Emenalo now the front-runner. The former Chelsea technical director, who also spent time at AS Monaco, has already travelled to Saudi Arabia and met the Magpies’ new owners, with him now considered to be their top choice. The move comes out of nowhere even though the club have been searching for a new Director of Football for more than a few months.