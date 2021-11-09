Reports | Michael Emenalo emerges as leading candidate to become Newcastle’s director of football
Today at 4:55 PM
According to the Daily Telegraph, former Chelsea director of football Michael Emenalo has emerged as the top candidate to take over the same role at Newcastle United. The Magpies have appointed Eddie Howe as their new manager to replace Steve Bruce and are looking to improve the backroom now.
While there have been more than a few concerns surrounding Newcastle United over the years, the Magpies’ new owners have taken immediate action. Former manager Steve Bruce was sacked, following a poor run of games, with Eddie Howe appointed as his replacement three weeks later. But while Howe wasn’t the top choice, the Englishman made a convincing argument and ensured that the job was his. Now their next appointment is set to be a director of football and the Daily Telegraph has reported that they already have a candidate.
Reports had indicated that Ajax’s Marc Overmars was set to join the St James' Park side but things have changed over the last week or so with Michael Emenalo now the front-runner. The former Chelsea technical director, who also spent time at AS Monaco, has already travelled to Saudi Arabia and met the Magpies’ new owners, with him now considered to be their top choice. The move comes out of nowhere even though the club have been searching for a new Director of Football for more than a few months.
The Telegraph has further reported that the two parties are set to accelerate negotiations and various other contract details during the international break but neither party are in a hurry. The 55-year-old is widely regarded as the best in his field and is said to be a big fan of the Magpies’ new manager Eddie Howe. However, despite that, there is no proper timeline on the cards as Newcastle United’s new owners reportedly have a large scale plan and need to discuss that first.
