Reports | Juventus create five man shortlist as alternatives for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic

While Juventus have always been in the race for Dusan Vlahovic, especially after his 21 goal Serie A season last term, the Old Lady haven’t been the only side keen on a move. Reports indicated that Atletico Madrid and a few other outfits from across Europe have been looking into the possibility of signing the 21-year-old. Things haven’t changed this season either with Vlahovic’s form only increasing the number of suitors the young forward has.