Reports | Juventus create five man shortlist as alternatives for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic
Today at 4:56 PM
According to Calciomercato, Juventus have created a five-man striker shortlist if they miss out on Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic with the Old Lady looking to sign a new forward next summer. The 21-year-old striker has grown in stature over the last few years, with interest in him rising steadily.
While Juventus have always been in the race for Dusan Vlahovic, especially after his 21 goal Serie A season last term, the Old Lady haven’t been the only side keen on a move. Reports indicated that Atletico Madrid and a few other outfits from across Europe have been looking into the possibility of signing the 21-year-old. Things haven’t changed this season either with Vlahovic’s form only increasing the number of suitors the young forward has.
Not only that, the fact that he has rejected a new contract from Fiorentina has many believing he’ll leave next summer with Juventus said to be the front-runners. But Calciomercato has reported that despite the Old Lady’s confidence that they’ll sign the Serbian, the club have still created a five man shortlist of alternatives for the forward. The list, according to Calciomercato, includes Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, PSG’s Mauro Icardi, Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, Manchester United’s Antony Martial and Saussolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.
However, the report has indicated that both Lacazette and Icardi are closer towards the top of the shortlist alongside Martial because they’re on the fringes of their teams. The Arsenal forward has less than a year left on his current contract while Martial has played just 250 minutes for the Red Devils this season. Icardi’s off the field issues, however, have PSG concerned and the club are considering letting him go.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Dusan Vlahovic
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Mauro Icardi
- Anthony Martial
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- Juventus Fc
- Arsenal
- Paris Saint Germain
- Fiorentina
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.