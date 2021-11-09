Manchester City toyed with United and made them look ordinary, admits Gary Neville

"At the end of the game there was a consensus as to where Man City are and where Man Utd are, and it's not where anyone expected Man Utd to be at the start of this season. This was the year, especially adding Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, where Man Utd were going to get closer. It's difficult to summarise the game other than to say that against Liverpool it was smash, bang, wallop. City toyed with United and made them look really ordinary. It was demoralising,” Neville told Sky Sports.