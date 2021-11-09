Manchester City toyed with United and made them look ordinary, admits Gary Neville
Today at 1:32 PM
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted that Manchester City made the Red Devils look like an ordinary team and revealed that at the end of the game City showed the gulf in class amongst the two sides. The reigning Premier League champions beat United 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Manchester City beat Manchester United in convincing fashion during their Premier League encounter at Old Trafford, with Pep Guardiola's side dominating. Eric Bailly had the misfortune of scoring an own goal past his own keeper before Bernardo Silva nicked in City's second after he poked a cross off De Gea and into the net in the second half. In a game where City looked completely in control, the home side walked away without a single shot on target in the second half.
That combined with the club's recent run of form has placed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under severe scrutiny after being hammered by arch-rivals Liverpool and now City in recent weeks. Not only that, United’s terrible record at home continued on Saturday as they have only won twice at Old Trafford in the Premier League. In light of that, Gary Neville has admitted that United have taken a step backwards when they were expected to progress after they strengthened the squad over the summer.
"At the end of the game there was a consensus as to where Man City are and where Man Utd are, and it's not where anyone expected Man Utd to be at the start of this season. This was the year, especially adding Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, where Man Utd were going to get closer. It's difficult to summarise the game other than to say that against Liverpool it was smash, bang, wallop. City toyed with United and made them look really ordinary. It was demoralising,” Neville told Sky Sports.
“Because the reality of it is it's nowhere near good enough and you can't defend it. They've only played a couple decent sides in Tottenham, Liverpool and City. They should have already had plenty of points in the bank to deal with that. It's unacceptable with this squad," he added.
