If Barcelona is interested in our players I'm convinced they can get them, reveals Pep Guardiola
Today at 8:38 PM
Pep Guardiola has admitted that if Barcelona were interested in any Manchester City players it would be hard to fend off interest as the club's stature and history could entice them. This comes in light of the fact that Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Camp Nou in the past.
Raheem Sterling has established himself as one of the most prolific players in the Premier League since his transfer from Liverpool to Manchester City in a deal worth £44 million, with a further potential £5 million in add-ons. The England international has made 307 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions while scoring 116 goals and providing 89 assists across all competitions. The 26-year-old has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four EFL Cups, and one Community Shield.
Competition for places at the Etihad Stadium continues to mount with the arrival of Jack Grealish for a record-breaking fee of £100 million. Sterling has found it hard to establish a consistent starting spot in Guardiola's plan in recent times and speculation continues to persist due to his reluctance to pen fresh terms over an extension. The England international's contract ends in 2023 and Barcelona is rumoured to tempt the Englishman to the Camp Nou next summer. Guardiola has acknowledged that Barcelona can do what they want due to their varied history throughout the ages.
“We have too much work to do but if Barcelona is interested in any of our players, I’m convinced that they can get them. The city, the club, the history and this for the coaches, for the players always seduces a lot. If Barcelona is interested in one of our players, they will start the machinery, it is an ocean liner. Barcelona, in good and bad, can do what they want,” Guardiola told Mundo Deportivo.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.