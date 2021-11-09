Envisaged a vision to bring trophies to Tottenham but all didn’t go to plan, admits Nuno Espirito Santo

It saw Nuno eventually lose his job, with Antonio Conte appointed as his replacement and the Portuguese manager has finally opened up for the first time since losing his job. Via an Instagram post, the 47-year-old admitted that he is now looking for his “next challenge” and thanked the fans, even revealing that he had a plan in place to get the club back to trophy winning ways. Nuno also added that football is “the most ruthless sport”, citing the fact that he won manager of the month less than a month ago.