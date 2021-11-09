Envisaged a vision to bring trophies to Tottenham but all didn’t go to plan, admits Nuno Espirito Santo
Today at 4:25 PM
Former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that he had a vision and a plan to make the North London side successful again but things didn’t go to plan for him. The 47-year-old was dismissed earlier this month after a poor string of performances, including a 3-0 loss to Manchester United.
Few expected Tottenham to find the right replacement for Jose Mourinho but the North London side opted for the safe option and signed Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese boss had impressed at Wolves during his spell at the club and many expected the free-flowing, fluid football to make an appearance at Tottenham. However, things never went according to plan for the club with them winning just five of their opening ten league games.
It saw Nuno eventually lose his job, with Antonio Conte appointed as his replacement and the Portuguese manager has finally opened up for the first time since losing his job. Via an Instagram post, the 47-year-old admitted that he is now looking for his “next challenge” and thanked the fans, even revealing that he had a plan in place to get the club back to trophy winning ways. Nuno also added that football is “the most ruthless sport”, citing the fact that he won manager of the month less than a month ago.
"Wow, the last few weeks have been hectic to say the least. This is football the most ruthless sport in the game, only a couple of weeks back I was crowned Manager of the Month and fast forward to the present and it's been some days since my dismissal at Spurs,” Nuno said, in a post on Instagram.
"This is life, I move on forward now looking for my next challenge and finally I want to thank the fans of Spurs, when I joined this great club I envisaged a vision to bring trophies but all didn't go to plan. That's all's (sic) really we live and learn, look forward to keeping all of you posted and thank you once again for your constant support."
