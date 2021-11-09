Don't see any philosophy or identity in way Manchester United play, admits Rio Ferdinand
Today at 6:31 PM
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he isn’t fully convinced that the Red Devils have an identity or philosophy they adhere to while on the pitch and has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to move on. The Norwegian is under severe scrutiny after a run of poor results.
Manchester United are in a poor run of form and have endured humiliating results from arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in recent weeks in the Premier League. The Red Devils have only picked up just four points in the past six games and lie sixth in the table. Discussions over a potential title challenge earlier on in the season look to have waned as the Manchester club lies nine points off leaders Chelsea.
United haven’t won at home in the Premier League since they beat Newcastle on 11th September and pressure is mounting on Solskjaer to turn things around. There have been calls from supporters and pundits alike to relieve the Norwegian of his managerial duties after the embarrassing defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City. Ferdinand who won six league titles during his 12 years at Old Trafford has suggested that someone with a higher pedigree should succeed Solskjaer as his United side doesn’t have a philosophy.
"I look at our team every week and wonder what we are going to do, tactically. I don't see any philosophy or an identity in the United way of playing, whatever that should be from the management. I sit here confused looking at the team. When you look at it like that with the summer transfer window we had, we were all sitting here excited, thinking 'this is where we're meant to be',” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five Youtube channel.
"But the showing with the squad he accumulated to the beginning of this season and what I've seen this season, I just feel that maybe it might be the time now for the baton to be handed over to someone else who can take us on," he added.
