We do not agree to let player go by selection who is in rehabilitation phase, asserts Leonardo
Today at 4:55 PM
Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director Leonardo has hit out at Argentina for picking Lionel Messi despite him being injured and added that the club isn’t happy with the decision. The 34-year-old is currently out on the sidelines with a calf-injury and has played sparingly for the club this season.
While Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi to a lot of pomp and celebration, plus with a massive wage-packet, the move hasn’t quite worked out for either party so far. The Argentine has made only eight appearances for PSG so far, scoring three goals but is yet to find the net in the Ligue 1. He has, however, netted thrice in the Champions League but injuries have seen him make only five appearances in the French top tier.
The Argentine has missed the last three games through niggling knee and hamstring issues but that hasn’t stopped Argentina from calling up the 34-year-old. The move, by the national team, hasn’t gone down well with PSG and it has seen Leonardo hit out at the national team as he believes that clubs shouldn’t let injured or recovering players go for international breaks.
“We do not agree to let a player go by selection who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase. It is not logical, and these types of situations deserve a real agreement with FIFA,” Leonardo said, reported Goal.
- Lionel Messi
- Leonardo
- Ligue 1
- 2022 World Cup
- 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
- Argentina Football Team
- Paris Saint Germain
