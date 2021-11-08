We do not agree to let player go by selection who is in rehabilitation phase, asserts Leonardo

While Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi to a lot of pomp and celebration, plus with a massive wage-packet, the move hasn’t quite worked out for either party so far. The Argentine has made only eight appearances for PSG so far, scoring three goals but is yet to find the net in the Ligue 1. He has, however, netted thrice in the Champions League but injuries have seen him make only five appearances in the French top tier.