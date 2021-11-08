We are not getting carried away but this is good feeling at moment, admits David Moyes

Few sides have been as impressive as West Ham have been this season, with the Hammers battling for both the Premier League and the Europa League, are doing very well at both. So far, the club has managed to lose just twice in both competitions combined, with them unbeaten in Europe. Not only that, the recent win over Liverpool has pushed David Moyes’ team over the Reds and are now third on the league table, just three points behind first-place Chelsea.