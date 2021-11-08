We are not getting carried away but this is good feeling at moment, admits David Moyes
Today at 3:04 PM
In light of their win over Liverpool, West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed that while the club are not getting carried away, he does believe that they can challenge for the top four. The London side are currently third on the league table after eleven games, and have lost just twice so far.
Few sides have been as impressive as West Ham have been this season, with the Hammers battling for both the Premier League and the Europa League, are doing very well at both. So far, the club has managed to lose just twice in both competitions combined, with them unbeaten in Europe. Not only that, the recent win over Liverpool has pushed David Moyes’ team over the Reds and are now third on the league table, just three points behind first-place Chelsea.
It has shocked fans and critics alike at the performances that the Hammers have put up with them now on a four-game winning streak in the league and haven’t lost in more than a month. But, while a top-four league finish is definitely on the cards, David Moyes has admitted that his side won’t be getting carried away. Instead, he added that the team needs to take things easy and enjoy the moment right now.
“I want to be really positive all the time, I would like to say that is what we can do. I don’t see that at the moment. We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points [last season] so why can we not be there?” Moyes said, reported BBC.
“We are not getting carried away but this is feeling good at the moment."
