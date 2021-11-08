Reports | Aston Villa looking at Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hassenhuttl as Dean Smith’s replacement
Today at 3:28 PM
According to the Telegraph, Aston Villa have already created a managerial shortlist to replace Dean Smith with Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hasenhuttl at the top of the list. The Villians ended Smith’s three-year tenure after a poor run of results, with the club currently 15th on the league table.
Having lost Jack Grealish to Manchester City over the summer, many expected Aston Villa to struggle even though the Villa Park side signed three players as replacements. However, with the trio of Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings struggling to make their mark, it has seen Villa struggle as the club sit 15th in the Premier League. Not only that, the club has lost seven games, winning just thrice this season - against Watford, Everton and Manchester United.
It also saw Dean Smith lose his job and not even two days later, the Telegraph has reported that Aston Villa have created a three-man shortlist to replace the manager. The list includes Steven Gerrard, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Kasper Hjulmand with Gerrard and Hasenhuttl reportedly at the top of their shortlist. However, Hjulmand also has supporters on the Villa board with Danish Sporting Director Johan Lange an admirer of the Danish manager.
Gerrard, on the other hand, has a contract until 2024 with Rangers while Hasenhuttl is keen on staying with Southampton, who have backed him and supported him after big defeats in the past. But at the same time, the Austrian and the Saints’ progress are limited because they’re looking to find a new owner to help get the club back on track. Yet, the report has indicated that Aston Villa are not in a hurry with Craig Shakespeare appointed as the interim manager for the moment.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.