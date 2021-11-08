Reports | Aston Villa looking at Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hassenhuttl as Dean Smith’s replacement

Gerrard, on the other hand, has a contract until 2024 with Rangers while Hasenhuttl is keen on staying with Southampton, who have backed him and supported him after big defeats in the past. But at the same time, the Austrian and the Saints’ progress are limited because they’re looking to find a new owner to help get the club back on track. Yet, the report has indicated that Aston Villa are not in a hurry with Craig Shakespeare appointed as the interim manager for the moment.