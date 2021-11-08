Just matter of pain management and I hope they don’t overuse him, admits Thomas Tuchel
Today at 1:56 PM
Ahead of the international break, Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Christian Pulisic is making his way back to full fitness but hopes that the USMNT doesn’t overuse the attacker during the break. The American has been ruled out with a persistent ankle injury since August and is still recovering.
Despite a very impressive debut season in England, that saw Christian Pulisic contribute to 15 Premier League goals, the American has struggled in the eighteen months since. He has made a grand total of only 41 appearances during that time period, scored six goals but things haven’t quite clicked for him under Thomas Tuchel. The American has instead struggled with injuries and issues with form, which has seen him sidelined.
The issues have continued into this season as Pulisic has been unable to play for the Blues, but the 23-year-old has slowly started to make his way back towards full-fitness. It saw him play 15 minutes against Malmo in the Champions League with another five minutes over the weekend. However, with the international break now underway, Thomas Tuchel has urged the USMNT not to overuse the American. Instead, the German has admitted that while it’s only a “matter of pain management”, Pulisic still needs time to make his full comeback.
“The answer is if you look at the minutes like you said, the question is maybe answered. I hope that they don’t overuse him and are responsible enough. Christian still feels some pain. It is a matter of pain management. It’s not a matter of a re-injury or being still injured. It’s just still painful. He has tried hard. He wants desperately to come back. We needed him back. It was a good start for him in Malmo,” Tuchel said, reported Goal.
"Today he had 10 minutes [against Burnley]. We are a bit worried. Hopefully everybody, including himself, is responsible and doesn’t get carried away by emotions and by helping his country to win a super important match. Hopefully it all goes well and the minutes will elevate him and he will come back stronger.”
