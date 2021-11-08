Just matter of pain management and I hope they don’t overuse him, admits Thomas Tuchel

The issues have continued into this season as Pulisic has been unable to play for the Blues, but the 23-year-old has slowly started to make his way back towards full-fitness. It saw him play 15 minutes against Malmo in the Champions League with another five minutes over the weekend. However, with the international break now underway, Thomas Tuchel has urged the USMNT not to overuse the American. Instead, the German has admitted that while it’s only a “matter of pain management”, Pulisic still needs time to make his full comeback.