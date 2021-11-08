ISL 2021-22 | Odisha FC sign Manu Patricio as their goalkeeping coach

Manu Patricio has joined Odisha FC as the Club's new Goalkeeping Coach ahead of the upcoming Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2021-22. Manu, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, comes in with a good experience of being a Goalkeeping Coach of various teams in Spain including Espanyol de Barcelona. He had also represented Real Sociedad and Osasuna as a goalkeeper earlier in his career.