ISL 2021-22 | Odisha FC sign Manu Patricio as their goalkeeping coach

Indian Super League outfits Odisha FC have signed Manu Patricio as their new goalkeeping coach ahead of the new season, which begins later this month. The 'Juggernauts' will kick-start their 2021-22 ISL campaign against Bengaluru FC, on November 24, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco.
Manu Patricio has joined Odisha FC as the Club's new Goalkeeping Coach ahead of the upcoming Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2021-22. Manu, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, comes in with a good experience of being a Goalkeeping Coach of various teams in Spain including Espanyol de Barcelona. He had also represented Real Sociedad and Osasuna as a goalkeeper earlier in his career.
After joining Odisha FC, he expressed, "I am very excited and happy to join this great project. It is an honor for me to be here. As a goalkeeping coach, I will bring all my work experience and knowledge to achieve the goals with Odisha FC."
The former Odisha FC Goalkeeping Coach Joaquin Valerio Olivera from Spain had to step down for personal reasons and returned to Spain due to a family emergency. Odisha FC family wishes Joaquin Valerio Olivera all the best for his future endeavours.
