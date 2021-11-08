Indian women's football team to participate in tournament alongside Brazil and Chile

Today at 4:36 PM
Indian women's football team is all set for huge international exposure in November as they will play a tournament in Manaus, featuring top teams like Brazil, Chile and Venezuela. This tournament will be a big boost to the team ahead of the AFC Asian Cup next year, as per a report in News18.
Back in October, the team had played six friendlies in Dubai, Hamad Town and Stolkholm, where they managed to win three. Meanwhile, India and Brazil will open the tournament on November 25, while on the 28th, the team will be up against Chile. India will play Venezuela on December 1.
The departure date for the team is not yet out, but the AIFF is looking to arrange for more international exposure for the women's team. “It is our endeavour to give our team the best possible preparation before the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022. After the matches in Brazil we are trying to organise a 4-nation tournament in India in December.
“The national team department along with International Relations department are constantly communicating with various Member Associations," AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told News18.com.
On the other hand, the newly appointed coach Thomas Dennerby has clarified that he wanted 25 matches for the Indian team, but that won't be possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
