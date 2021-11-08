2021 AFC Women's Club Championship | Gokulam Kerala FC begin their campaign with a loss

Gokulam Kerala FC lost 1-2 to Jordan’s Amman SC in their opening match of the 2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium, in Jordan. Even though the Indian side was leading at the end of the first half, the hosts netted a couple in the second half to seal the deal.

Playing away from home was going to be a daunting task for the eves of Gokulam Kerala FC against Amman SC. Quite naturally; the home team took control of the game from the opening stages of the match, having enjoyed the lion’s share of possession for the majority of the first half.

Indian national team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan made some crucial saves for the Malabarians in the opening 30 minutes of the match. In fact, clearance in the 33rd minute, which sparked a counter-attack against the run of play, allowed Gokulam Kerala FC to draw first blood in the game.

Aditi’s long clearance fell in the foot of their Ghanian striker Elshaddai Acheampong upfront, with free space in front of the target. The goalkeeper was off her line, which allowed Acheampong to volley the ball over her and net the first goal of the match. The Indian team was leading 1-0 at the end of the first half.

On the other side of the half-time whistle, the hosts shifted gears and looked desperately for an equalizer. Just before the hour-mark, a hand-ball by Michel Castanha at the end of the Indian box earned Amman SC a penalty. Jbarah, the skipper of the Jordanian side converted from the spot and restored parity.

Nine minutes later, S Ouni scored a mesmerising goal from a free-kick to put Amman SC in the driver’s seat. Even though India tried a lot to get back into the contest, the hosts held the lead firmly. In fact, the Jordanian side could have extended the lead, if not for a few exceptional saves by Aditi Chauhan.

Gokulam Kerala FC will be facing Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan in the next match of the AFC Women’s Club Championship, on Wednesday.