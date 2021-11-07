Sergio Ramos is not planning to retire or break his contract, proclaims Rene Ramos
Today at 4:04 PM
Rene Ramos, Sergio Ramos’ agent and brother, has confirmed that the Spanish defender is not thinking about leaving PSG and has no plans to retire anytime soon either. The 35-year-old signed for the Ligue 1 giants over the summer but is yet to make a single appearance for his new club.
With his contract at Real Madrid expiring, it had the world wondering where Sergio Ramos was going to go especially amid links of a potential move to England and Italy. In the end, it was Paris Saint-Germain who swooped in and signed the 35-year-old defender, but things haven’t quite gone to plan for either side so far. Instead, Ramos has spent most of the time out injured because of a persistent calf issue which has seen him yet to play a single minute for the club.
It has seen rumours and reports indicate that PSG are looking into rescinding the 35-year-old’s contract and let him leave for free in the near future. However, Rene Ramos has refuted those claims and revealed that the defender has no plans on retiring or breaking his contract. The defender's agent, and brother, also added that the Real Madrid legend's issue is only a physical problem and he'll play when he can.
"Sergio Ramos is not planning to retire or break his contract. There is no doubt about Sergio. It's a physical problem, he will play when he can,” Rene Ramos said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.