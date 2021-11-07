Sergio Ramos is not planning to retire or break his contract, proclaims Rene Ramos

With his contract at Real Madrid expiring, it had the world wondering where Sergio Ramos was going to go especially amid links of a potential move to England and Italy. In the end, it was Paris Saint-Germain who swooped in and signed the 35-year-old defender, but things haven’t quite gone to plan for either side so far. Instead, Ramos has spent most of the time out injured because of a persistent calf issue which has seen him yet to play a single minute for the club.