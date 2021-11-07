Reports | Ralf Rangnick still keen on joining Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 3:18 PM
According to BILD, former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick is open to joining Manchester United as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the near future. The German manager is currently at FC Lokomotiv Moscow as their Head of Sports and Development, joining after he left Leipzig in 2020.
Following another humiliating loss for Manchester United, the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only increased ten fold with the Norwegian boss now struggling to cope. It has seen the Red Devils win just thrice since the 25th of September with the club still in a serious rut and that has fans and critics alike very concerned. Things have only increased after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, which has put the Red Devils nine points off the top after eleven league games.
However, in light of all the criticism, reports have indicated that Manchester United are indeed looking at potential replacements and Ralf Rangnick’s name is still in the hat. Bild has also reported that the German manager would be open to signing for the Red Devils’ in the near future as he is still interested in the job. The former RB Leipzig boss hasn’t managed a club since he left the German side in 2019 and is currently the Head of Sports and Development at Lokomotiv Moscow.
But the Red Devils are yet to make a decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at the club despite their recent results and are looking to give the Norwegian time until the end of the season. The club have also been linked with a move for both Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane but that managerial pool has dropped by half after Tottenham appointed the Italian boss to replace Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this month.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Nuno Espirito Santo
- Ralf Rangnick
- Zinedine Zidane
- Antonio Conte
- Bundesliga
- Champions League
- Manchester United
- Rb Leipzig
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.