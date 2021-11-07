Reports | Ralf Rangnick still keen on joining Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

However, in light of all the criticism, reports have indicated that Manchester United are indeed looking at potential replacements and Ralf Rangnick’s name is still in the hat. Bild has also reported that the German manager would be open to signing for the Red Devils’ in the near future as he is still interested in the job. The former RB Leipzig boss hasn’t managed a club since he left the German side in 2019 and is currently the Head of Sports and Development at Lokomotiv Moscow.