Dele Alli is player that has great potential and I'll give him possibility to show that, reveals Antonio Conte
Today at 3:51 PM
Antonio Conte has admitted that Dele Alli will be given the chance to impress and showcase his potential, as the Italian believes the Englishman still has lot to prove. The 25-year-old has struggled to make his way into the team, with just 22 league appearances since the start of last season.
With Tottenham appointing Nuno Espirito Santo, a lot was expected from the former Wolves manager but the Portuguese manager struggled to impress. Instead, less than five months after being appointed by the North London side, Nuno was relieved of his managerial role at the club with the club bringing in Antonio Conte as his replacement. But while the hope has been brought back in by Conte’s arrival, it has many wondering what could happen to Dele Alli.
The 25-year-old has struggled to do well under the club’s last two managers with Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo playing the midfielder sparingly. However, Antonio Conte has praised Alli and believes that the English attacker still has a lot to showcase to the world. The Italian also added that every player will get the chance to impress because he wants to get the best out of the team.
"I remember very well when we played against Tottenham in the past, specifically one game when we lost after 13 wins in a row and Dele scored twice. But this is the past. Now there is a present and for sure Dele is a player that has great potential. Physically he is strong and very good. For sure I give him the possibility to show he has talent,” Conte said, reported Sky Sports.
“At the same time, when I pick the starting XI I do it because I think they can bring the team to win, the same when I make changes during the game. I am open, I am open for every single player in Tottenham. The most important thing is they show me they deserve the chance to play. The door is open for every single player.
“My first thought is to try and give them the best situation to show their talent, but then they need to show me I must be sure to give them a chance and repay. For all players, every single player. For now we are starting from zero, there is a new coach. I tell every single player, not specifically Dele, 'show me you deserve to play from the start and I will give you the chance to start,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Nuno Espirito Santo
- Jose Mourinho
- Antonio Conte
- Dele Alli
- English Premier League
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Chelsea
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.