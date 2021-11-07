Aston Villa sack manager Dean Smith following poor start to 2021/22 season

The club then proceeded to back Smith but the loss of Jack Grealish this summer has clearly affected the club with them in 15th place after just 11 games. That includes a five game losing run and to make things even worse, the club have lost seven matches and won only thrice. It has seen the club confirm that they have parted ways with Dean Smith and the statement from club CEO Christian Purslow thanked the Englishman for his service and wished him the best.