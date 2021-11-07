AC Milan are playing beautiful football but they need to be ambitious, reveals Franco Barsei
AC Milan legend Franco Barsei has praised the football the Rossoneri are playing right now but admitted that the team needs to be more ambitious and aim higher. The Milan side have been in fine form and sit joint top of the Serie A table alongside Napoli, with only goal-difference separating them.
While their form in the Champions League has been abysmal, AC Milan have been on fire in the league with the Rossoneri sitting joint top of the Serie A table. The Milan giants are one of the few unbeaten sides left in Europe’s big leagues, alongside Napoli, and face reigning Italian champions Inter Milan next up in the Derby della Madonnina. The Nerazzurri sit behind the Rossoneri on the league table but are seven points behind their cross-city rivals.
However, while AC Milan’s form in the league has impressed more than a few fans and critics this season, their lackadaisical performances in the Champions League has been poor. It saw Franco Barsei admit that while his former side are playing “beautiful football”, he believes that they need to be more ambitious. He also added that the Rossoneri have been the team that has “impressed” him the most but the season “has a long way to go”.
“The team is playing beautiful football. They need to be ambitious. Why not? Right now, this is the team that plays the best football in Italy, the team that creates the most chances, so we can certainly think big. The season still has a long way to go. But for now, Milan are the team that have impressed me the most,” Baresi told the Guardian.
One of the key reasons why AC Milan have been very impressive in the league has been because of their defensive solidity, with them conceding just ten goals this season. That’s the second best defensive record in the league, behind Napoli, and Fikayo Tomori has been a big part of that. It saw Barsei praise the English defender and he believes that the former Chelsea man has all the attributes to be world class.
“Coming from England, he has done well to impose himself in a different league. I’ve been impressed with his physical attributes, pace and intensity. He can still grow, but for now he is doing really well,” he added.
