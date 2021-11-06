You don't buy Cristiano Ronaldo to run and press people, proclaims Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United capitalized on the opportunity to bring back their prodigal son in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus over the summer for a reported fee of €15 million-plus potential add-ons. The mercurial Portuguese has made a blistering start to the current campaign with nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions. The 36-year-old has been the man for the occasion as he has been the main source of goals which has earned the maximum number of points for United in all competitions.