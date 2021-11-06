You don't buy Cristiano Ronaldo to run and press people, proclaims Rio Ferdinand
Today at 4:50 PM
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has blasted criticism aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo for his lack of pressing by saying that you don't buy one of the greatest players in the history of the game to put pressure on the opponents. Ronaldo arrived at United in the summer from Juventus.
Manchester United capitalized on the opportunity to bring back their prodigal son in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus over the summer for a reported fee of €15 million-plus potential add-ons. The mercurial Portuguese has made a blistering start to the current campaign with nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions. The 36-year-old has been the man for the occasion as he has been the main source of goals which has earned the maximum number of points for United in all competitions.
Despite the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s prolific scoring form, the Red Devils have undergone a tumultuous start to the campaign as performances and results have taken a downturn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. Ronaldo hasn’t escaped from criticism aimed at him by pundits as they cite his lack of pressing from the front as an issue that puts considerable pressure on the United defense. Ferdinand has hit back at those suggestions by citing other influential forwards that do not necessarily put pressure on the opposition.
"It's b*llocks. You’re not talking about Joe Bloggs. You’re talking about one of the greatest, if not the greatest, goalscorers in the history of the game. You don’t buy him to run and press people. Real Madrid didn’t buy him in his pomp to go and press defenders - what do you want it now for? It makes no sense to me,” Ferdinand told The Athletic.
"Is Robert Lewandowksi’s main attribute pressing? When everyone was calling Harry Kane the best No.9 in the world, were they saying, ‘He’s an unbelievable presser’? Sergio Aguero, best No.9 in the Premier League for years. Did people say, ‘He presses unbelievably’? It doesn’t happen. Does Lionel Messi press? He leaves it alone," he added.
