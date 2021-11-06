Will do my very best to stay as long as possible because I like where I am, admits Thomas Tuchel

Instead, Tuchel’s time at the German side saw him spend just over six years at the club, a spell that doesn’t include his time with their U19 side and the German is keen on replicating that in London. In an interview, the Chelsea boss admitted that he wants to try and spend as “long as possible” at Stamford Bridge because he likes where he is. However, he also added that different clubs have different styles which is the case all around the world and especially at Chelsea.