Will do my very best to stay as long as possible because I like where I am, admits Thomas Tuchel
Today at 4:41 PM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the possibility of him staying for a long-time at Stamford Bridge, and admitted that it is definitely on the cards, and he’ll do what he can. The former PSG boss has already spent just under a year at the club and has won the Champions League trophy.
While Thomas Tuchel has been considered as one of the better managers in world football, it’s only after he lifted the Champions League crown at Chelsea has the German gone into an elite managerial category alongside Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. But even then, Tuchel’s long-term future at the Blues is far from confirmed with the manager’s previous spells at various other clubs not ending well. That includes his time at PSG and Borussia Dortmund although that wasn’t the case at Mainz.
Instead, Tuchel’s time at the German side saw him spend just over six years at the club, a spell that doesn’t include his time with their U19 side and the German is keen on replicating that in London. In an interview, the Chelsea boss admitted that he wants to try and spend as “long as possible” at Stamford Bridge because he likes where he is. However, he also added that different clubs have different styles which is the case all around the world and especially at Chelsea.
“I will try to. But listen, I had one year in the academy and five years in Mainz – my longest spell so far in professional football. Then I had the strong feeling in the last year that my energy was not on the highest level any more,” Tuchel said, reported the Guardian.
“Quality and results are the most important, otherwise we have no chance to stay. If you have that and if you feel happy and if the club and manager build a trust, like there is at Liverpool, Manchester City and of course at Burnley, it can be a successful story.
“It can be the other way around – that you change a lot of managers and you are also successful. The proof is maybe this club here. No hard feelings for both approaches. I will do my very best to stay as long as possible because I like where I am. It is a perfect fit," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.