Must start to think about football to improve desire to win, asserts Antonio Conte

"It is not easy because you have to work every day and you have to breathe a winning mentality every day. You must start every day with this type of mentality. You must start to think football for many hours in your life to improve the desire to win, to start to think, And if you start to think in this way, it means that you want to become a winner otherwise you will continue to stay in your medium level,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference