Must start to think about football to improve desire to win, asserts Antonio Conte
Today at 2:59 PM
Spurs coach Antonio Conte has admitted that Tottenham is not ready to challenge for the Premier League title as they haven’t developed the mentality to win yet. The Italian admitted that the desire to win stems from thinking about football constantly and working towards it every day.
Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as the Spur’s boss in the summer after a prolonged search for a manager that spanned the entirety of the summer. The Portuguese manager took charge of the London club and got off to a good start as he secured victory in the opening three games of the Premier League campaign. Nuno’s efforts were rewarded with him receiving the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August.
Things have taken a turn for the worse since then as performances and results have taken a steep decline under the former Wolves coach. A 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in the league last weekend sealed the Portuguese manager’s fate amidst backlash from supporters and pundits alike as Nuno was sacked on Monday. Antonio Conte was swiftly appointed and is set to take charge of Spurs in the league as he faces Everton and the Italian has admitted that Spurs have to work harder to gain a winners mentality.
"It is not easy because you have to work every day and you have to breathe a winning mentality every day. You must start every day with this type of mentality. You must start to think football for many hours in your life to improve the desire to win, to start to think, And if you start to think in this way, it means that you want to become a winner otherwise you will continue to stay in your medium level,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference
“In Tottenham, we need to improve the level of the team if we want to try to reach some targets in the present and this future. I think this is the key. We need to start to think football more and more and more," he added.
