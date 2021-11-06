Barcelona officially appoint Xavi Hernandez as new manager

"FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernandez for him to become first team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons. Xavi Hernandez, a youth team product at Barca, has left his current club, Al Sadd of Qatar, after talks held over the last few days with the owners of the club. It is expected that Xavi Hernandez will arrive in Barcelona this weekend and that on Monday 8 November his presentation as new FC Barcelona’s first team coach will take place in an event open to the public at Camp Nou. After the event, Xavi Hernandez will appear in a press conference in the Ricard Maxenchs press room," said Barcelona in a statement on their official website.