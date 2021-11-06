Antonio Conte’s appointment shows great ambition by Tottenham, proclaims Harry Kane

Harry Kane has praised his side for the ambition and drive to win that they’ve shown by appointing Antonio Conte and believes that the club will only improve under the Italian manager. The former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss is the North London side’s third permanent manager in under seven months.

While Tottenham took just under two months to find their replacement for Jose Mourinho, in the form of Nuno Espirito Santo, the Portuguese boss was sacked less than ten games into the league. That was after a string of poor results saw fans and the club alike unhappy at the performances under Nuno with Antonio Conte appointed as his replacement. The Italian’s arrival has, however, immediately changed the mood around the club with many stunned that Spurs got the serial winner.

But Harry Kane believes that the former Inter Milan and Juventus’ boss arrival shows the ambition that Tottenham have as Conte’s resume “speaks for itself.” The Spurs superstar also admitted that the club have to respect Conte because the Italian will “work as hard as he can to improve” the team and move the club forward.

"It [Conte's appointment] shows great ambition to be honest. His resume speaks for itself, everyone knows how highly thought of he is and what he has done as a manager in the game. You have to respect that. He will work as hard as he can to improve us as players but it is about us as players, taking it in, learning, doing more on the pitch, doing more in training, doing more away from training -- whether it is recovery or anything like that,” Kane said, reported ESPN.

“And making sure we give ourselves every opportunity to win. We have a manager and a club that believe in us and the appointment definitely shows that. I am a player that always believes in myself and always believes in my ability. I am 28 years old, I have still got a lot to learn, a lot to improve on.”

Things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for either Kane or Tottenham with the duo struggling to impress so far this season. Kane has been especially affected after a summer transfer saga with his motivation and desire to play for Tottenham questioned. It saw the 28-year-old add that things haven’t gone well for either him or the club and they all have to take responsibility for that.

“It's not been the start I wanted, the team wanted or the club wanted so we all know that. We all have to take responsibility for that as players. It is not something I am worried about, I will keep working and I am really excited about working with this manager, I am sure he can improve me and that is an exciting thing. When you have done what I have done in the game so far and still feel like there is more to come, that is definitely exciting so I am looking forward to it,” he added.