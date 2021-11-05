Roberto Firmino is out with a serious hamstring injury, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Roberto Firmino joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015 for a reported fee of £29 million. Since then the Brazilian international has established himself as one of the most influential members of the Merseyside club's squad. The 30-year-old has made 303 appearances for the Premier League side so far while scoring 93 goals and providing 70 assists across all competitions. Firmino was instrumental for Liverpool in securing their first-ever Premier League title, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.