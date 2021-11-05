Roberto Firmino is out with a serious hamstring injury, reveals Jurgen Klopp
Today at 9:12 PM
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino has suffered a serious hamstring injury and will be out of contention for selection until after the international break. The Brazilian international suffered an injury against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage tie.
Roberto Firmino joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015 for a reported fee of £29 million. Since then the Brazilian international has established himself as one of the most influential members of the Merseyside club's squad. The 30-year-old has made 303 appearances for the Premier League side so far while scoring 93 goals and providing 70 assists across all competitions. Firmino was instrumental for Liverpool in securing their first-ever Premier League title, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.
The Brazilian attacker featured for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid in their group stage encounter in the Champions League as he came on as a substitute at half-time. The 30-year-old only lasted for 33 minutes on the pitch as he suffered a hamstring injury. Klopp has revealed that the Brazilian sustained a serious injury but is hopeful that Firmino will be able to return after the international break.
“Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate. We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be after the international break. We have to work on that,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.
