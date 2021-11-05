Barcelona confirm Xavi as new manager after Al-Sadd confirm departure

The midfielder brought down the curtain on his Barcelona career when he left the Spanish side to join Al Sadd in 2015. He retired four years later and became the permanent manager of the Qatari club and won the league title in his second season in charge of the club. Xavi went on to secure five more trophies with Al-Sadd and the time has come for the Spaniard to fulfill a lifelong dream in coaching the club he once called home. Xavi is set to be appointed as the new Barcelona manager succeeding Ronaldo Koeman after his tenure in charge of the Catalan club ended in disappointment. Al Sadd released a club statement confirming Xavi's departure from their ranks.