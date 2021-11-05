Barcelona confirm Xavi as new manager after Al-Sadd confirm departure
Today at 7:35 PM
Barcelona is set to appoint Xavi Hernandez as their new permanent manager following the sacking of Ronald Koeman as Qatari club Al Sadd confirmed the Spaniard's departure from his position as their first team manager. Xavi is set to take over the reins from interim manager Sergi Barjuan.
Xavi Hernandez is one of Barcelona's most iconic players after going down as one of the most legendary players to grace the Camp Nou after coming up from the youth academy. The Spaniard has won 25 trophies with the Spanish giants in his playing career spanning from 1997 to 2015 including eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. The World Cup winner is the second most capped player in Blaugrana colours after Lionel Messi after making 767 appearances for the La Liga side while scoring 85 goals and 185 assists.
The midfielder brought down the curtain on his Barcelona career when he left the Spanish side to join Al Sadd in 2015. He retired four years later and became the permanent manager of the Qatari club and won the league title in his second season in charge of the club. Xavi went on to secure five more trophies with Al-Sadd and the time has come for the Spaniard to fulfill a lifelong dream in coaching the club he once called home. Xavi is set to be appointed as the new Barcelona manager succeeding Ronaldo Koeman after his tenure in charge of the Catalan club ended in disappointment. Al Sadd released a club statement confirming Xavi's departure from their ranks.
"Club administration have approved the transfer of Xavi to Barcelona after the payment of the clause stipulated in his contract. Xavi is considered an important part of our history and we wish him every success in the future.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.