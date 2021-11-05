Antonio Conte is one of the best managers in the world, admits Thomas Tuchel
Today at 10:37 PM
Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it is good news for the Premier League that a reputed coach like Antonio Conte is back in it while also revealing that he thinks the Italian is one of the best managers in the world. Conte was appointed as the manager of Spurs after they sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.
Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as the Spurs coach in the previous summer after a long-lasting managerial hunt conducted by Daniel Levy and sporting director Fabio Paratici. The Portuguese manager made a good start to the campaign as they secured victory in their opening three games in the Premier League. Santo was given the Premier League Manager of the Month award for the month of August due to Tottenham’s good start.
It did not go according to plan for the former Wolves manager since as results and performances took a sharp U-Turn in the following months. Last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United sealed his fate as he was relieved of his managerial duties by the Spurs administration. Antonio Conte was quickly hired and won his first game in the UEFA Europa League as they beat Vitesse 3-2. The former Chelsea and Inter coach is set to take charge of his first Premier League game with Spurs as they face Everton this Sunday. Current Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel admitted that he welcomed the arrival of Conte into the Premier League and revealed that he thinks the Italian is one of the best managers in the world.
"It's good news for the Premier League, he's one of the best managers in the world, look at his record, look at his titles. He will make it super tough to play against Tottenham I'm absolutely sure but I'm in a happy place, I'm concerned about what other people do and other clubs do. I enjoy very much where I am," Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference.
