Antonio Conte is one of the best managers in the world, admits Thomas Tuchel

It did not go according to plan for the former Wolves manager since as results and performances took a sharp U-Turn in the following months. Last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United sealed his fate as he was relieved of his managerial duties by the Spurs administration. Antonio Conte was quickly hired and won his first game in the UEFA Europa League as they beat Vitesse 3-2. The former Chelsea and Inter coach is set to take charge of his first Premier League game with Spurs as they face Everton this Sunday. Current Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel admitted that he welcomed the arrival of Conte into the Premier League and revealed that he thinks the Italian is one of the best managers in the world.