2021-22 ISL | Despite performing consistently, I've got less playing time, states Ishan Pandita

Indian striker Ishan Pandita stated that despite making an impact each time she stepped onto the field, he’s always got less playing time. Having earned himself a tag of ‘super sub’ during his stay at FC Goa last season, the Indian forward has shifted loyalties to Jamshedpur FC head of 2021-22 ISL.
Ishan Pandita hardly got any starts in the previous season for FC Goa, but was generally introduced in the dying stages of the game. Surprisingly, he managed to score several times during the same, which earned him the tag of ‘super sub.’ Recently, during an interview, Ishan stated that, despite making an impact each time he’s stepped onto the field, he’s always got less playing time.
“Last season, I made an impact every time I came onto the field but hardly got any minutes. This year is going to be different. In addition to the goals I’m looking forward to getting solid minutes and games under Owen Coyle,” said Ishan Pandita, as reported by the ISL official website.
It was his impressive show last season that Ishan got a call-up for the national squad ahead of the international friendlies in March 2021. However, he was overlooked from the team since then. However, the forward is not losing sleep over it, but is currently eyeing to give his best for Jamshedpur FC in the upcoming season.
“Playing for your country is always an honor but currently my head is at Jamshedpur FC. I’m looking to put in some solid performances and help my team reach where we want to be. If the national team comes calling, then I’ll obviously take it with open arms,” added the footballer.
Jamshedpur FC will begin their 2021-22 ISL campaign against SC East Bengal, on November 21, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco.
