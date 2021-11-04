Was certainly disappointed after being sacked by Manchester United, reveals David Moyes

West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed that getting sacked by Manchester United hurt him as that was a massive opportunity for him to showcase his skills but he struggled at the club. The former Everton boss was appointed as Sir Alex Ferguson’s replacement but was sacked 10 months later.

Following what was a beyond impressive spell at Everton, it saw Sir Alex Ferguson hand the Manchester United reigns to David Moyes with a lot of hope and faith placed in the Scottish manager by the United board. However, things never went according to plan with Moyes relieved of his job less than ten months later. Since then, spells at Real Sociedad and Sunderland has seen his stock further drop but that was until he joined West Ham.

Since then, the 47-year-old admitted that he was “certainly disappointed” when he was sacked by Manchester United as he got hand-picked by the legendary Sir Alex. Moyes also added that it was all about the journey at Old Trafford and that the bad thing, getting sacked, eventually lead to Real Sociedad appointing him as their manager.

"I was certainly disappointed after Manchester United because I didn't get offered the job by the Glazers, or by Ed Woodward. I got offered the job from Sir Alex. Sir Alex in many ways is the pinnacle of what people see in football in this country. To get that opportunity, it was something I felt I had to take,” Moyes said, reported Sky Sports.

"But the lift I got from Real Sociedad when I came out of Manchester United and went to Spain, it was an unbelievable feeling to go and work in a country where we've got to say the best footballers come from. The journey from there was great and it was a really good time.

“Sometimes you have to have the bad times to get some good times and get the opportunities. I don't know if there are many managers who have gone through it where it's been plain sailing. Maybe Sir Alex, but even he had some bumpy times,” he added.

Following failed spells at Sociedad and Sunderland, West Ham appointed Moyes when the Hammers were on the brink of relegation. The Scot saved the club and even expected to get the job full-time, but instead watched Manuel Pellegrini get appointed. While Moyes eventually signed for the Hammers, he admitted that the rebuff from the club was “tough” and came as a “shock” to him.

"That was really tough. We thought we had done a really good job, and actually we had made plans. I had met a couple of players who I thought were coming in for the next period because I thought we were going on, and then out of the blue it wasn't there.

"We didn't think we could have done a lot more. We beat Everton on the last day of the season, we had won at Leicester to stay up. We had finished really strongly, so it was a shock,” he further added.