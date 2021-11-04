Reports | Newcastle United in talks with Eddie Howe to be their next manager
Today at 4:49 PM
According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United have been impressed by Eddie Howe’s plans and are in talks with the former Bournemouth manager to become their next head coach. The 43-year-old has been without a job for almost two years, but has been linked to various clubs over the years.
Newcastle United’s new owners have already made their first move, by sacking Steve Bruce less than a week after a statement in which they confirmed their decision not to do that. However, with the Magpies stuck in the relegation zone, it has seen the consortium of new owners search for a new manager. That has seen reports indicate that Unai Emery was the top contender but the Spaniard confirmed his intentions to stay at Villarreal via a social media post.
However, Sky Sports has reported that Eddie Howe has now become the front-runner as the former Bournemouth boss has impressed the Magpies and their board. Not only that, Howe has been in contact with the club’s new owners for the last two weeks and has also been linked with a move during Mike Ashley’s reign. But yet, the 43-year-old isn’t the only option as Paulo Fonseca, Lucien Favre and Roberto Martinez are also in consideration.
The concern is that Howe, who hasn’t managed a club in just under two years, has been out of a job too long and may take time to adapt. Not only that, but Newcastle United are also looking for a technical director with Marc Overmars reportedly said to be their top target and the club wants both the board and the new technical director to approve the manager.
