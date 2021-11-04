Reports | Newcastle United in talks with Eddie Howe to be their next manager

Newcastle United’s new owners have already made their first move, by sacking Steve Bruce less than a week after a statement in which they confirmed their decision not to do that. However, with the Magpies stuck in the relegation zone, it has seen the consortium of new owners search for a new manager. That has seen reports indicate that Unai Emery was the top contender but the Spaniard confirmed his intentions to stay at Villarreal via a social media post.