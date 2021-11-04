I’m excited and really looking forward to returning home to Barcelona, proclaims Xavi Hernandez
Today at 2:36 PM
Al Sadd boss Xavi Hernandez has confirmed his interest in the Barcelona job and revealed that he is looking forward to ‘returning home’ to the Camp Nou. The Barcelona legend is the front-runner to replace Ronald Koeman as the next manager for the La Liga giants, with a few others in contention.
With Ronald Koeman sacked after back-to-back defeats in the league against Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, it had many wondering who Barcelona would bring in. But, while the club appointed Sergi Barjuan as the interim boss, the permanent replacement was still up in the air although the club had more than a few names linked to the job. It includes Roberto Martinez to Xavi Hernandez, but the 41-year-old Xavi is said to be the front-runner.
So much so, that reports have indicated that Barcelona have sent a delegation to speak to Qatari side Al Sadd in order to get the move over the line, and they expect him to be in charge after the international break. It saw Xavi all but confirm the move as he admitted that he is “excited” and is “really looking forward to returning home”. He also added that the “two clubs are in conversations” and they know where he stands on things.
"It's a question of common sense and in the end it has to happen. I am excited. I'm really looking forward to returning home. I hope it happens. It would be spectacular to coach Barca. The two clubs are in conversations," Xavi said, reported ESPN.
“I can't say a lot more but I'm a positive person. They have to reach an agreement. That's where it's at. The two clubs know my position and I hope there is a solution soon.
