Have impression that referees decided in favour of big teams instead of small, asserts Jesse Marsch

But with PSG going into the second half 2-1 ahead, Leipzig came out guns blazing and eventually managed to get the equaliser in the dying embers of the game. Yet, controversies were aplenty as the Parisians should have seen a sent-off in the first half after a clear red card challenge from Danilo. It saw Jesse Marsch hit out at the referees as he believed that the officiating was biased towards PSG.