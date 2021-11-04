Have impression that referees decided in favour of big teams instead of small, asserts Jesse Marsch
Today at 4:42 PM
RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch has hit out at the officiating in their clash against PSG and believes that the referees were biased towards the Parisians. The two sides battled out a very closely fought contest with Leipzig scoring a stoppage-time penalty to level the scores in the second half.
Following back-to-back-to-back defeats in the Champions League, few expected RB Leipzig to do anything beyond threatening Paris Saint-Germain just a bit. That is especially after the Parisians beat them 3-2, but as the scoreline shows, the German side put up more than a fight in that game. The trend continued as Leipzig could have had potentially three goals with Donnarumma saving Andre Silva’s penalty in the first half.
But with PSG going into the second half 2-1 ahead, Leipzig came out guns blazing and eventually managed to get the equaliser in the dying embers of the game. Yet, controversies were aplenty as the Parisians should have seen a sent-off in the first half after a clear red card challenge from Danilo. It saw Jesse Marsch hit out at the referees as he believed that the officiating was biased towards PSG.
“I have the impression that referees decide in favour of the big teams instead of the small ones. It’s hard to get respect from the refs. It seemed as if the referee wanted to get an autograph from Neymar!" Marsch said, reported Goal.
The German side won two penalties in the game with Andre Silva’s spot-kick saved in the first half before young Dominik Szoboszlai scored the equaliser from the spot in second-half stoppage time. It saw questions asked about the penalty takers and Marsch revealed that he usually picks them before the game.
“I usually decide two names before the match. This time I chose Forsberg and Silva. I said that Emil can decide. Silva seemed confident but missed unfortunately. But Donnarumma is also one of the best goalkeepers in the world," he added.
