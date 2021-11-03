Villarreal CF is my home and I'm 100% committed, proclaims Unai Emery

“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100% committed. Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project. No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my staff, which is maximum and for me that is the most important thing,” Emery said in a statement on his Twitter account.