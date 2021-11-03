Reports | Xavi to be appointed as Barcelona manager as deal close to being finalised

Barcelona was also knocked out in the Round of 16 of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain after being unable to overturn a 1-4 loss in the first leg. The Spanish giants also endured disappointment in the La Liga title race that campaign after finishing third in the league table after winning only two of their last five matches. Koeman's second season in charge of the Blaugrana started in disappointing fashion as they endured a terrible run of results in La Liga while also being battered by Bayern Munich and Benfica in their Champions League group-stages ties. A draw against Rayo Vallecano sealed Koeman’s fate as he was relieved of his managerial duties after the conclusion of the match.