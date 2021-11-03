My coaching philosophy is very simple to play good and attractive football, reveals Antonio Conte

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has opened up about his coaching philosophy and revealed that his goal is to play attractive and good football. The Italian manager also added that he is proud of his past and revealed that the North London side and Daniel Levy convinced him to sign for the club.

Few expected Antonio Conte to actually sign for Tottenham, especially after the Italian rejected the North London side earlier in the summer but somehow the move went through. With the club parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo earlier in the week, the former Inter Milan boss was said to be the front-runner alongside Paulo Fonseca and a few other choices. But with Conte available, Tottenham made a convincing argument and got the move over the line.

The 52-year-old, who also won the Premier League title with Chelsea, signed an eighteen month contract with the London side and the move has many very excited. Not only that, in his first interview as the new Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte has revealed his coaching philosophy. The Italian admitted that he wants to play “good and attractive football” and he will “do everything to deserve” the support of the fans.

"My coaching philosophy is very simple - to play good and attractive football for our fans. To have a stable team, not up and down. I think the fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight. I will do everything to deserve their support,” Conte told Spurs Tv.

“This type of situation pushes you and increases the desire to work and to do something important for the fans of this club. This is a great opportunity, an honour to become the manager."

Since the Italian has managed Chelsea and Juventus alongside Inter Milan in the past, it had many fans concerned about the manager’s past but Conte has quashed the rumours. He revealed that he is very proud of his past and his “new challenge is Tottenham”, and he wants them to “become an important part of” his career.

"The past is important and I'm proud. For me, the new challenge is Tottenham. I want them to become an important part of my career as a manager. The club and Daniel Levy wanted me strongly. There was a call from Tottenham this summer, but I was very clear with Tottenham because I had just finished with Inter Milan after an important season, a tough season and honestly it wasn't the right time to start another experience.

"I prefer to wait, to enjoy the time away with my family and also because I think emotionally I was still with the last experience at Inter. Tottenham are an important club in England and an important club in the world. The stadium and the training ground are wonderful,” he added.