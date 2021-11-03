Luis Suarez helped me massively and made me grow in confidence, admits Jordan Henderson

While Anfield jeered at Luis Suarez in that incredible Champions League semi-final during his time at Barcelona, the forward is still loved by many in Merseyside. That was confirmed by a few players who knew Suarez during his time with the Reds and Jurgen Klopp as well also praised the forward, who is now with Atletico Madrid . The 34-year-old has thrived at the Wanda Metropolitano side and has scored 28 goals for the club since arriving last summer.

But despite playing football for just over sixteen years, Suarez’s work ethic and mentality hasn’t changed with the forward’s attitude still amongst the best in the game. That was praised by Jordan Henderson as he admitted that the 34-year-old is “a top player” and “has been for a long-time”. Not only that, the Liverpool captain also confessed that the forward helped him improve his performances and his attitude.

“We all know he’s a top player, has been for a long time, who produced so many good moments at Liverpool. I learned a lot from him while he was here. I’m quite close to him and still speak to him. Now and again I’ll call him to see how he is doing, how his family is doing and things like that,” Henderson said, reported the Guardian.

“I took a lot from him. He helped us a lot when he was at Liverpool with the mentality side of things – how he was in training, how he always wanted to win and how he played through pain barriers. He just wanted to get out and play football and try his best for the team. He helped me massively and made me grow in confidence as a player. I had a good relationship with him on the pitch but also off the pitch as well."