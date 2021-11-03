Jude Bellingham has made leap forward and is an important player, reveals Michael Zorc

Bellingham has made 62 appearances so far for the German giants while scoring seven goals and ten assists across all competitions. The young midfielder established his importance to the Bundesliga side in his debut campaign as he racked up four goals and four assists in 46 appearances. Bellingham, whose contract expires in the summer of 2025, is one of the first names on the team sheet for Dortmund and Zorc has praised his mentality for his swift development.