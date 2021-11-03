Jude Bellingham has made leap forward and is an important player, reveals Michael Zorc
Today at 9:26 PM
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has admitted that Jude Bellingham has become an important player for the German club and credited his clear-headed mentality for his rapid development. The English youngster joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer transfer window of 2020.
Jude Bellingham established himself as one of the hottest prospects in European football during his time at Birmingham City. Several top clubs tried to entice the teenager to sign for him with Manchester United and Dortmund considered the frontrunners. The German club ultimately sealed his signature for a reported fee of £25 million as Bellingham was impressed with the German club's track record of incorporating young players as regulars in the first team.
Bellingham has made 62 appearances so far for the German giants while scoring seven goals and ten assists across all competitions. The young midfielder established his importance to the Bundesliga side in his debut campaign as he racked up four goals and four assists in 46 appearances. Bellingham, whose contract expires in the summer of 2025, is one of the first names on the team sheet for Dortmund and Zorc has praised his mentality for his swift development.
“When we signed Jude last year, many top clubs were interested in him. He consciously chose BVB and the concept we presented to him. His development at Dortmund is far from over. He is very clear-headed and has a very good environment, which helps him to handle his rapid development in just the right way," Zorc told Sport Bild.
"The fact that Jude is already showing such consistency in his performances was not to be expected when we signed him. Especially in recent months, he has made another leap forward and is now an extremely important player," he added.
